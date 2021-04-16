Now I've sold my business, can I generate £36k annual income?

These readers want to supplement their pensions income tax efficiently and pass on assets to their children They plan to do it by investing in a diversified portfolio of funds

It is worth continuing to hold some of their cash because bonds might not continue to be such a good diversifier to equities

Reader Portfolio Michael and his wife 67 and 66 Description Pensions, Isas and trading account invested in funds and shares, cash, residential property Objectives Additional annual income of £36,000, average annual net return of 4 per cent from investments, invest cash, maximise tax efficiency, pass on Sipps to child and grandchildren. Portfolio type Investing for income

Michael is age 67 and has recently retired following the sale of his business, although he is considering doing consultancy work for a few years. His wife is 66 and has been retired for six years. Their state pensions and a former workplace pension give them an annual income of £30,000.