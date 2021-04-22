Intuitive Surgical: a cut above?

- Almost 6,000 flagship ‘da Vinci’ systems have been installed across 67 countries
- Robotic surgery is typically less invasive and can reduce recovery time, helping both patients and hospitals
Tip style
Growth
Risk rating
High
Timescale
Medium Term
Bull points
- Global pioneer in robotic surgery
- Broad range of potential surgical applications
- High-growth financial track record
- Barriers to entry supported by patents and Intuitive-specific training
Bear points
- Intensifying competition with new market entrants including Johnson & Johnson
- Pandemic-induced slowdown in non-essential procedures
A red and white pole can still be spotted outside many traditional barbers’ doors, reflecting the hybrid role of their shops in medieval times. On top of the usual trims and shaves, barbers also performed surgery on sick and injured customers. They were, after all, already proficient with sharp blades.