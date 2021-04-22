Intuitive Surgical: a cut above?

Almost 6,000 flagship ‘da Vinci’ systems have been installed across 67 countries

Robotic surgery is typically less invasive and can reduce recovery time, helping both patients and hospitals

Broad range of potential surgical applications

High-growth financial track record

Barriers to entry supported by patents and Intuitive-specific training Bear points Intensifying competition with new market entrants including Johnson & Johnson

Pandemic-induced slowdown in non-essential procedures

