Macfarlane ticks the right boxes

Despite pandemic disruption, the protective packaging specialist saw its 11th consecutive year of profit growth in 2020
Macfarlane ticks the right boxes
April 22, 2021
  • Macfarlane provides essential protective packaging solutions, and its bespoke designs offer a competitive edge over generalist distributors
  • The shift to e-commerce and demand for sustainable packaging should drive long-term growth  
IC TIP: Buy at 110p
Tip style
Growth
Risk rating
Medium
Timescale
Long Term
Bull points

Structural growth drivers

Fragmented markets

Analyst upgrades

Fund manager pick

Bear points

Low margins

Cyclical exposure

Having started out life as a commercial stationery company back in 1949, Macfarlane (MACF) has grown to become the UK’s leading protective packaging business. Largely operating in the business-to-business (B2B) market, the group serves a variety of customers – everyone from third-party logistics providers to aerospace and defence companies. While the UK currently accounts for the vast majority of revenue, Macfarlane also has a small but growing footprint in Continental Europe as it follows its customers into the region.

