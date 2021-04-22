Macfarlane ticks the right boxes

Macfarlane provides essential protective packaging solutions, and its bespoke designs offer a competitive edge over generalist distributors

The shift to e-commerce and demand for sustainable packaging should drive long-term growth

IC TIP: Buy at 110p Tip style Growth Risk rating Medium Timescale Long Term Bull points Structural growth drivers Fragmented markets Analyst upgrades Fund manager pick Bear points Low margins Cyclical exposure

Having started out life as a commercial stationery company back in 1949, Macfarlane (MACF) has grown to become the UK’s leading protective packaging business. Largely operating in the business-to-business (B2B) market, the group serves a variety of customers – everyone from third-party logistics providers to aerospace and defence companies. While the UK currently accounts for the vast majority of revenue, Macfarlane also has a small but growing footprint in Continental Europe as it follows its customers into the region.