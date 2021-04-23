/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
expert portfolios

Momentum investing stops working

Momentum investing has done badly so far this year. This could be another Covid effect, rather than the death of a great strategy
Momentum investing stops working
April 23, 2021

Momentum investing has stopped working. In the first quarter of this year, my no-thought momentum portfolio (which comprises the 20 stocks with a market cap of over £500m which did best in 2020) fell 3.8 per cent, underperforming the FTSE 350 by almost eight percentage points.

Of course, this could be just random noise. But it could be something nastier. Perhaps at the end of last year investors finally wised up to the abundant evidence that momentum investing had beaten the market for years. In doing so they bought momentum stocks, pushing their prices up too far – to levels from which they have since fallen.

No-thought portfolio performance   
 in Q1last 12Mlast 3Ylast 5Y
Momentum-3.892.438.399.3
Negative momentum21.8104.521.143.1
Value4.331.9-25.0-16.9
High beta9.2116.9-10.713.6
Low risk1.042.918.939.1
Mega caps5.413.0-8.8-3.6
FTSE 3504.122.2-2.311.7
Price performance only: excludes dividends and dealing costs
To continue reading...
OR
Register for free
Read 3 articles for free each month
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data