Three under priced opportunities

I always carry out sum-of-the-parts valuations during my research on a company to ascertain whether there is a pricing anomaly to exploit. I also try and identify share price catalysts to narrow the valuation gap, and assess when they are likely to materialise.

BigBlu Broadband, a provider of alternative superfast broadband products, is a prime example. Last autumn, Christopher Mills, founder of Harwood Capital and non-executive director of BigBlu, splashed out £2.26m buying shares in the company, almost all of which was on behalf of North Atlantic Smaller Companies Investment Trust, the fund he runs. Harwood owns a 27.7 per cent interest in BigBlu’s shares.

At the time, I suggested that the growth in BigBlu’s Quickline subsidiary was being seriously underpriced and the stake had potential to be worth as much as the company’s own market capitalisation (‘Exploiting valuation anomalies’, 15 October 2020). That prediction was not far off the mark following BigBlu’s disposal this week. Moreover, it follows last summer’s sale of BigBlu’s UK and European satellite broadband businesses for £37.8m – a 50 per cent premium to the prices paid the company. Even though BigBlu’s share price has risen 30 per cent in the past six months, investors have yet to fully factor in the financial implications of both transactions.