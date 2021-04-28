Exploiting companies under the radar

In active contract talks worth “seven figures” in revenue.

Contracted order book covers 90 per cent of 2021 estimates.

Proforma net cash and access to low-cost debt facilities.

Annual results from Pennant (PEN:39p), an Aim-traded supplier of products and services that train and assist engineers in the defence and civilian sectors, were in line with the directors’ guidance given at the interim results (‘Companies on the rebound’, 24 September 2020).

A Covid-19 pandemic induced first half underlying operating loss of £2m on revenue of £6m, reversed into a second half operating profit of £1m on revenue of £9.1m. These figures exclude £0.54m of restructuring expenses which will produce £1m of cost savings in 2021. Prospects for the momentum to build are undeniably positive.