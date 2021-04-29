Derwent London's valuation looks too pessimistic

Top-end offices more resilient to the threat of an increase in flexible working

Low exposure to retail and hospitality, and higher rent collection rates

The shares are trading at a 10 per cent discount to forecast NAV

Tip style Growth Risk rating Medium Timescale Long Term Bull points Progressive dividend maintained Shares at discount to NAV Strong balance sheet Low retail exposure Bear points Rental values may decline this year Slowdown in new lettings

The list of companies embracing a permanent shift to flexible working last week gained a new name. HSBC (HSBA) announced its executives would not only switch to hot desking in its London offices, but employees across the business would split their working hours between offices and home.