Derwent London's valuation looks too pessimistic

- Top-end offices more resilient to the threat of an increase in flexible working
- Low exposure to retail and hospitality, and higher rent collection rates
- The shares are trading at a 10 per cent discount to forecast NAV
Tip style
Growth
Risk rating
Medium
Timescale
Long Term
Bull points
Progressive dividend maintained
Shares at discount to NAV
Strong balance sheet
Low retail exposure
Bear points
Rental values may decline this year
Slowdown in new lettings
The list of companies embracing a permanent shift to flexible working last week gained a new name. HSBC (HSBA) announced its executives would not only switch to hot desking in its London offices, but employees across the business would split their working hours between offices and home.