Production within touching distance for Touchstone

- Buying opportunity from Touchstone's recent drilling disappointment
- Strong infrastructure supports projects
Tip style
Speculative
Risk rating
High
Timescale
Medium Term
Bull points
Positive cash flow getting close
Shares down to under five times book value
Quick ramp up in sales and profits expected
Another well could deliver where Chinook did not
Bear points
Still largely pre-revenue
Chinook knocked share price and confidence in the block
Our globalised world depends on the free and easy trade of commodities. Prices can vary between regions, like the difference between the West Texas Intermediate (WTI) and Brent crude oil prices, or gold in a street market in India and a London boutique. But for most commodities it is big global events that hold sway, whether a hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico or a labour strike in Chile upping the copper price.