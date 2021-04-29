/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
managing your money

What should we expect from our financial advisers?

Two thorny questions for the financial advice industry
What should we expect from our financial advisers?
April 29, 2021

The financial advice industry can be unpicked with the help of two questions: 

  • What do you seek financial advice for?
  • Is this service worth paying an ongoing fee?

Every year, roughly 4m of us seek financial advice. In search of support for pension planning, inheritance management or investment savings, we turn to one of the UK’s 28,000 financial advisers, most of whom work in small, regional firms. And - after an initial consultation which captures a full picture of our finances - our portfolios are added to the estimated £300bn in assets currently being looked after by financial advisers.  

For those pondering the value of financial advice, it is useful to know what the process entails. 

To continue reading...
REGISTER FOR FREE TODAY
  • Read 3 articles for free each month
  • Educational articles and topical investment guides
  • In-depth podcast episodes by our writers and industry professionals
  • Interactive live webinars on investment themes that matter
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data