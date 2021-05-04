Four cheap growth stocks

A great 12-month total return for my Peter Lynch inspired screen of 65 per cent versus 25 per cent from the FTSE All-Share

Comfortably ahead of the index over the last nine years at 172 per cent versus 86 per cent

But this screen's record is just a bit too erratic

Quality is an essential consideration when valuing growth stocks

Four new cheap growth picks

De La Rue's recovery story under the spotlight

Peter Lynch was a great fund manager. Between 1977 and 1990 the Magellan Fund that he managed for Fidelity averaged annual returns of 29.2 per cent and regularly beat the S&P 500 index by a substantial margin.

Sadly, my screen, which attempts to mimic the process Lynch used to identify stalwart investments, has been far from great. Just to be totally clear, I’m not blaming Lynch for this. I present the screen’s nine-year performance record with my own head hung low.