Profit from the commodity boom

Commodity prices have been on a tear for the past year, and are likely to stay buoyant as the global economic recovery gathers pace. While investors have rightly been focused on likely corporate winners from green energy focused stimulus programmes, there is a strong tailwind driving commodity prices and profits in other end markets. It certainly pays to have some exposure to the upcycle. Two small-cap companies on my watchlist offer exactly that.
Sylvania's eye-catching profit surge
- Third quarter net profit doubles to US$41.3m.
- Net cash soars 52 per cent to US$102m.
- Windfall dividend of 3.75p a share paid.