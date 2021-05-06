Ads are recovering and Publicis looks cheap

- Publicis stands to gain as the advertising market rebounds this year
- The group trades at a discount other less digitally enabled peers
Tip style
Growth
Risk rating
High
Timescale
Long Term
Bull points
- Signs of recovery in advertising market
- Acquisition of digital business Epsilon
- Cheaper than some ‘big four’ advertising agencies
- Decent margins and highly cash generative
Bear points
- Growing threat from consulting companies that specialise in marketing and digital transformation
- Digital ad market complicated by privacy issues
Silicon Valley is a land of milk and honey for investors. More good news flowed from the west coast last week: Facebook (US:FB), Apple (US:AAPL), Amazon (US:AMZN) and Google (US:GOOGL) all beat expectations for their first quarter of the year – and all, spare Apple, benefited from a huge uptick in marketing spend online. Facebook’s average price per ad grew by around a third. Google’s operating income more than doubled to $16.4bn (£11.8bn). And Amazon’s lesser known (but huge) advertising business saw its revenues grow by almost three-quarters year on year. The message was clear: ads are coming back with a vengeance.