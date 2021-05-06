Ads are recovering and Publicis looks cheap

Publicis stands to gain as the advertising market rebounds this year

The group trades at a discount other less digitally enabled peers

Tip style Growth Risk rating High Timescale Long Term Bull points Signs of recovery in advertising market

Acquisition of digital business Epsilon

Cheaper than some ‘big four’ advertising agencies

Decent margins and highly cash generative Bear points Growing threat from consulting companies that specialise in marketing and digital transformation

Digital ad market complicated by privacy issues

Silicon Valley is a land of milk and honey for investors. More good news flowed from the west coast last week: Facebook (US:FB), Apple (US:AAPL), Amazon (US:AMZN) and Google (US:GOOGL) all beat expectations for their first quarter of the year – and all, spare Apple, benefited from a huge uptick in marketing spend online. Facebook’s average price per ad grew by around a third. Google’s operating income more than doubled to $16.4bn (£11.8bn). And Amazon’s lesser known (but huge) advertising business saw its revenues grow by almost three-quarters year on year. The message was clear: ads are coming back with a vengeance.