Nike: just do it?

Founded in 1964, Nike has grown into a $210bn retail giant

The focus now is on pursuing higher margins via a direct-to-consumer strategy

IC TIP: Buy at $133 Tip style Growth Risk rating Medium Timescale Long Term Bull points Strong and extensive financial track record

Unparalleled scale and diversification

Chasing higher margins via DTC approach

Fund manager favourite Bear points Highly competitive retail market

Potential drawbacks of dual class share structure

Paintings, sculptures, jewellery and watches. All items that you might expect to fetch large sums of money at auction. A pair of old trainers, less so. Yet history was made last month when Sotheby’s brought down the hammer on prototype sneakers developed by Kanye West. The footwear changed hands in a private sale for a record-breaking $1.8m (£1.3m).