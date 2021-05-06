Nike: just do it?

- Founded in 1964, Nike has grown into a $210bn retail giant
- The focus now is on pursuing higher margins via a direct-to-consumer strategy
IC TIP: Buy at $133
Tip style
Growth
Risk rating
Medium
Timescale
Long Term
Bull points
- Strong and extensive financial track record
- Unparalleled scale and diversification
- Chasing higher margins via DTC approach
- Fund manager favourite
Bear points
- Highly competitive retail market
- Potential drawbacks of dual class share structure
Paintings, sculptures, jewellery and watches. All items that you might expect to fetch large sums of money at auction. A pair of old trainers, less so. Yet history was made last month when Sotheby’s brought down the hammer on prototype sneakers developed by Kanye West. The footwear changed hands in a private sale for a record-breaking $1.8m (£1.3m).