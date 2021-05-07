How can I build up £100,000 for each of my three children?

Ian wants to give each of his three children £100,000 when they turn 25, and has cash worth £200,000 to put towards this
He could invest some of this each year in Jisas and hold the rest in an account under his own name
The bulk of the money could be invested in a broad diversified fund, with smaller amounts in more focused investments
Jisas invested in funds, cash.
Ian is age 45, and his children are 13, 11 and seven. He has recently received cash worth £200,000 from an insurance policy payout and would like to use it to help him give each of his three children £100,000, in today’s money, when they reach age 25.