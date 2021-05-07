Lock into an inflation-protected high yield

• 97.2 per cent of rents collected since start of pandemic.

• Portfolio valuation edges up in latest quarter.

• Inflation-linked leases provides inflation hedge.

Booming commodity prices, a post lockdown UK economic boom – Bank of England now expects 7.25 per cent UK GDP growth in 2021 – and unprecedented quantitative easing programmes are set to unleash major inflationary pressures.

Oil prices have doubled since the autumn, which has fuelled sharp rises in pump prices for motorists and transport operators at a time when more of us will be increasing road usage post lockdown. Higher logistic costs will ultimately have an impact on the price of other goods, especially food prices which are already riding a seven-year high. Anyone looking to lock into electricity and gas fixed price tariffs this summer will have noticed that energy companies are pushing through double-digit price increases year on year.