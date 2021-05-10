The opportunities and risks of trading on margin

There has been a significant rise in trading on margin

Although it can boost returns it also amplifies losses

Buying stocks ‘on margin’ or ‘with leverage’ sounds like a quick way to win or lose money, depending on your perspective. Unfortunately, in most cases it turns out to be the latter. Companies that allow people to trade contracts for difference (CFDs) have to disclose what proportion of their customers lose money on their websites, and this typically ranges from 65 to 80 per cent. Despite this, brokers which facilitate margin trading have seen a significant growth in customer numbers recently, such as IG, which had a 36 per cent increase in the number of active leveraged clients in 2020 compared with the previous year.

For most people, trading on margin is not appropriate. But you might be curious to learn how it works and, for investors with the right risk appetite, a strategy that is carefully managed can help to boost portfolio returns.