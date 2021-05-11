12 dirt cheap shares

My strategy screen clocked up a 31 per cent total return over 12 months vs 27 per cent from the FTSE All-Share

Since inception eight years ago it has returned 162 per cent vs 61 per cent

It’s time to buy dirt cheap shares

12 shares the fit the bill

And a look at the dirtiest of the lot, Kier

One of the most fascinating, and sometimes most frustrating, things about the stock market is the rate at which things change. Winning stocks and strategies can quickly become tomorrow's losers.

For private investors, often the best thing to do is to continue to plough the same old course in the knowledge that a sensible investment approach will always tend to be rewarded over the long term (as long as the approach really is sensible). After all, how, when and why the market’s mood will next change is perilously hard, many would say impossible, to predict.