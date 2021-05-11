/
12 dirt cheap shares

Algy Hall's strategy screen is a dedicated follower of fashion. After many years in the mire, it is value investing that is all the rage on the market’s strategy catwalk
May 11, 2021
  • My strategy screen clocked up a 31 per cent total return over 12 months vs 27 per cent from the FTSE All-Share
  • Since inception eight years ago it has returned 162 per cent vs 61 per cent
  • It’s time to buy dirt cheap shares
  • 12 shares the fit the bill
  • And a look at the dirtiest of the lot, Kier

One of the most fascinating, and sometimes most frustrating, things about the stock market is the rate at which things change. Winning stocks and strategies can quickly become tomorrow's losers. 

For private investors, often the best thing to do is to continue to plough the same old course in the knowledge that a sensible investment approach will always tend to be rewarded over the long term (as long as the approach really is sensible). After all, how, when and why the market’s mood will next change is perilously hard, many would say impossible, to predict. 

