Circassia’s long convalescence may be near its end

It has been five long years since Circassia’s clinical trial failed and the share price collapsed

The turnaround story has been a long time coming

Share price signs are worth taking notice of

It is annoying when a company launches an accelerated bookbuild once I’ve submitted an article. It happened in September when the chief executive at Cake Box (CBOX) decided to offload some of his shares. But I shouldn’t be surprised. Placings are an occupational hazard of investing, no matter how strong a company’s balance sheet.

But this risk can be mitigated by picking stocks with strong cash reserves, good operational cash flow and institutional support.