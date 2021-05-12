/
Circassia’s long convalescence may be near its end

The pharma company’s turnaround story seems to have finally captured investors’ attention
May 12, 2021
  • It has been five long years since Circassia’s clinical trial failed and the share price collapsed
  • The turnaround story has been a long time coming
  • Share price signs are worth taking notice of

It is annoying when a company launches an accelerated bookbuild once I’ve submitted an article. It happened in September when the chief executive at Cake Box (CBOX) decided to offload some of his shares. But I shouldn’t be surprised. Placings are an occupational hazard of investing, no matter how strong a company’s balance sheet.

But this risk can be mitigated by picking stocks with strong cash reserves, good operational cash flow and institutional support.

