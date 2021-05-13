Discover gold value with Caledonia Mining

In the past year, the world’s second-largest gold miner Barrick Gold (Can:ABX) has seen its share price tumble by a quarter. The largest gold miner Newmont (US:NEM) is trading at the same price as a year ago. Investors priced in future earnings early because in recent weeks, both companies have announced record cash profits and are paying out hefty dividends.

IC TIP: Buy at 1,110p Tip style Value Risk rating High Timescale Medium Term Bull points Gold production increasing Dividend consistent and set to rise Net cash Expansion plans outside Zimbabwe Bear points Power situation, country risk Lack of access to debt

But gold investors can still find value. It does mean taking on more risk, however, just like miners moving to tougher jurisdictions or exploring unproven orebodies to make new discoveries.