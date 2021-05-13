/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
investment ideas

Entegris: a dark horse in the semiconductor industry

Providing essential materials to chipmakers, the group’s shares have more than doubled in value since the beginning of last year
Entegris: a dark horse in the semiconductor industry
May 13, 2021
  • Entegris will benefit from both the short-term global semiconductor shortage and long-term ‘megatrends’
  • As chips get smaller and more complex, the group’s revenue per wafer is set to increase
IC TIP: Buy at $108
Tip style
Growth
Risk rating
Medium
Timescale
Long Term
Bull points

Structural growth drivers

Global chip shortage

High margins

Analyst upgrades

Bear points

Cyclical vulnerability

Premium valuation

Manufacturing semiconductors entails hundreds of complex steps, during which numerous materials are applied to a silicon wafer to build integrated circuits onto its surface. Entegris (US:ENTG) supplies the specialist chemicals, microcontamination controls and advanced materials handling solutions that underpin these processes. From high-performance wafer coatings that provide resistance to erosion, to filters that remove microscopic contaminants, Entegris’ products enable chipmakers to reduce defects, increase yields and improve the reliability of their semiconductors. It estimates that a 1 per cent improvement in yield can translate to up to $150m ($106m) in additional net profit for its customers.

To continue reading...
OR
Register for free
Read 3 articles for free each month
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data