Shares I love: London Stock Exchange Group

London Stock Exchange Group's shares have been hit due to concerns that it will lose clearing business because of Brexit

This may not be as bad as feared because it would be a huge and risky upheaval to move clearing and foreign exchange away from London

Fred Mahon, co-manager of SVS Church House UK Equity Growth Fund (GB00BNBNR962), explains why he invested in London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG) in April.

“London Stock Exchange Group is a business that we have followed for many years and long admired due to its high-quality data [business] FTSE Russell, clearing via London Clearing House (LCH) and capital market assets. We know London Stock Exchange [well because] a member of our investment team was one of its last members back when deals were placed on the trading floor in person and much more fun.