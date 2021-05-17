Shares I love: London Stock Exchange Group

- London Stock Exchange Group's shares have been hit due to concerns that it will lose clearing business because of Brexit
- This may not be as bad as feared because it would be a huge and risky upheaval to move clearing and foreign exchange away from London
Fred Mahon, co-manager of SVS Church House UK Equity Growth Fund (GB00BNBNR962), explains why he invested in London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG) in April.
“London Stock Exchange Group is a business that we have followed for many years and long admired due to its high-quality data [business] FTSE Russell, clearing via London Clearing House (LCH) and capital market assets. We know London Stock Exchange [well because] a member of our investment team was one of its last members back when deals were placed on the trading floor in person and much more fun.