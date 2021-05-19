“Don’t swing for every pitch”: Trader tips in an inflationary environment

Warren Buffett’s long-term stock mantra is also relevant to trading

Why Capital Limited might be approaching the Trader’s entry zone

There has been a change in the market in recent weeks. People are talking about inflation, and the effects this could have. One thing that I am acutely aware of is that I have only ever traded in a low interest rate environment. Thus, it is difficult for me to imagine that I can put my money in a bank account and not see the value of that capital erode year-on-year.

Anyone who started trading after the financial crisis in 2008 has traded in an environment where stocks have had a huge tailwind. Low interest rates mean cash and debt are not so interesting for capital growth. Property is regarded as a safe investment (at least safer than equities, although this always comes from people who don’t understand how to trade or invest and believe stocks are therefore a gamble and risky) but the yields are not much better than owning a solid dividend stock.