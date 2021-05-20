iShares Global Clean Energy UCITS ETF: stick or twist?

iShares Global Clean Energy UCITS ETF has undergone some big changes to alleviate liquidity concerns

It now takes big bets on a promising trend in a diversified way

Few funds demonstrate the rise of the climate change agenda quite like the iShares Global Clean Energy UCITS ETF (INRG). The fund pulled in more than €2.5bn (£2.15bn) of investor cash last year on a net basis, marking a fierce uptick from the relatively modest interest previously generated since its 2007 launch. Some newer investors have been well rewarded by the fund, which generated a total return of 132.8 per cent in 2020.

But with cyclical stocks back in vogue some of 2020’s winners have been giving up ground this year. iShares Global Clean Energy UCITS ETF, for one, suffered a 26.5 per cent loss on a total return basis over the first four and half months of 2021.