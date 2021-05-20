Resilient Grainger capitalises on rental demand

- Occupancy rates have declined due to lockdown restrictions
- New lettings are rising since the start of the year
- There are plans to more than double the PRS portfolio
Tip style
Growth
Risk rating
Medium
Timescale
Long Term
Bull points
Shares trade at discount to forecast NAV
Dividend maintained
Underlying rents growing
Rental sector becoming more prevalent
Bear points
Exposure to housing market volatility
Occupancy rates have declined
Rents may be stabilising, but being a buy-to-let landlord is likely to cause more headaches than ever before. From the complete removal of mortgage interest rate relief to the mooted alignment of capital gains tax with income tax rates, it is little wonder that an increasing number of investors are losing confidence in the sector. At the end of last year, 30 per cent of landlords surveyed by the National Residential Landlords Association planned to sell some or all of their properties over the next 12 months, compared with 17 per cent that intended to buy.