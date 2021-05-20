Resilient Grainger capitalises on rental demand

Occupancy rates have declined due to lockdown restrictions

New lettings are rising since the start of the year

There are plans to more than double the PRS portfolio

Tip style Growth Risk rating Medium Timescale Long Term Bull points Shares trade at discount to forecast NAV Dividend maintained Underlying rents growing Rental sector becoming more prevalent Bear points Exposure to housing market volatility Occupancy rates have declined

Rents may be stabilising, but being a buy-to-let landlord is likely to cause more headaches than ever before. From the complete removal of mortgage interest rate relief to the mooted alignment of capital gains tax with income tax rates, it is little wonder that an increasing number of investors are losing confidence in the sector. At the end of last year, 30 per cent of landlords surveyed by the National Residential Landlords Association planned to sell some or all of their properties over the next 12 months, compared with 17 per cent that intended to buy.