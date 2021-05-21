Should I take all my pension now?

- This investor wants to cash in a final salary pension
- If he does this he will lose a regular income, free from investment risk
- He needs to make sure his investments suit his risk tolerance
Reader Portfolio
Ray 55
Description
Pensions, Isa invested in shares and funds, residential property, cash.
Objectives
Retire at 67, decide how to take pension, use investments to finance a comfortable retirement, buy a holiday home worth around £300,000.
Portfolio type
Investing for goals
Ray is age 55 and earns £60,000 per year but his wife has recently been made redundant from her part-time job. They have four children and six grandchildren.