The most heavily geared investment trusts

From revenue reserves to gearing, the mechanics that separate investment trusts from open-ended funds are fairly well discussed. But it’s good to remember both that investment managers use these tools differently and no strategy is static.

So it should be with gearing. Given that borrowing can amplify both good and bad returns, you would generally expect a manager to use more gearing when they think future portfolio gains are more likely and lower levels if they are feeling cautious.

This may well influence your own fund choices. Investors who expect more of the big gains seen in markets such as the UK in the last half year, for example, may want a manager to put money where their mouth is via gearing. Those who now feel a need for prudence may expect managers to ease off.