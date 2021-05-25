Drax's renewable energy problem

Drax (DRX) once operated Britain’s largest coal-fired power station, but it’s been progressively replacing coal with biomass, and in April it strengthened its supply by buying a Canadian producer called Pinnacle. Drax can now make 4.9m tonnes of wood pellets a year, making it the third-largest manufacturer in the world – but environmentalists maintain that the rationale for this business model is broken.

When mature trees are felled and replaced with saplings, carbon absorption is reduced – it’s called “foregone carbon sequestration”. The cut wood is dried and compressed into pellets, but to do this it turns out that Pinnacle burns gas, which undermines its green credentials. Drax’s chief executive, Will Gardiner, was quoted as saying that he’ll have to “figure out” some alternative method, which hardly fills critics with confidence. The company transports the pellets from Canada and the southern United States to North Yorkshire; they have to be kept in special domes to avoid damp and spontaneous combustion. Burning them to create the steam needed to generate electricity releases carbon that has been stored in the forests for years.