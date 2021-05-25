SOS: desperate times make for unpopular fundraisings

Canny management can use buybacks and equity raises to shareholders’ advantage

Timing and language have proven problematic for Sosandar in the past

Equity placings are a bone of contention for private investors. This is because private investors are often shut out of the plum deals, and the fund raisings are often messed up.

However, there has been a fervour for equity issuances that I’ve never seen before in recent weeks. In fact, equity issuances relative to the US GDP has not been this high since the dotcom era. It’s hard to mess up a deal these days when investors are all clamouring to get a piece of the action.