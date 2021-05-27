Lowly-rated Redrow deserves more credit

Shares trade at a discount to the wider sector

The stamp duty break and pent-up demand have led to a bounceback in completion levels

Strong demand has resulted in a net cash position and the reinstatement of dividends

Tip style Growth Risk rating Medium Timescale Long Term Bull points Shares trade at discount to sector

Net cash balance

Dividends reinstated

Earnings in recovery Bear points Stamp duty break uncertainty

Investment needed to rebuild outlet numbers

The blistering surge in housing market activity is a reality few would have predicted as the pandemic took hold in March last year. Yet a sharp rise in demand and supressed supply translated into the highest rate of sales price growth since August 2007, according to the Office for National Statistics.