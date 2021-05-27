Lowly-rated Redrow deserves more credit

- Shares trade at a discount to the wider sector
- The stamp duty break and pent-up demand have led to a bounceback in completion levels
- Strong demand has resulted in a net cash position and the reinstatement of dividends
Tip style
Growth
Risk rating
Medium
Timescale
Long Term
Bull points
- Shares trade at discount to sector
- Net cash balance
- Dividends reinstated
- Earnings in recovery
Bear points
- Stamp duty break uncertainty
- Investment needed to rebuild outlet numbers
The blistering surge in housing market activity is a reality few would have predicted as the pandemic took hold in March last year. Yet a sharp rise in demand and supressed supply translated into the highest rate of sales price growth since August 2007, according to the Office for National Statistics.