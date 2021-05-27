Simmering up for a chart break-out

Isle of Man-based Strix (KETL:293.5p), a global leader in the manufacture and design of kettle safety controls and one with strong relationships with global original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), has issued a bullish annual meeting trading update.

It’s been well received, with the shares, at 294p, trading close to April’s all-time of 301.5p, up from 233p when I last suggested buying (‘Simmering up for a strong second half performance, 24 September 2021). For good measure, the board nudged up the annual dividend to 7.85p a share, taking the total payout to 24.45p a share since I first recommended buying at 100p, in my pre-IPO analysis four years ago (‘Tap into a hot IPO', 7 August 2017). The ongoing re-rating is fully warranted, and has further to run.