What are the rules on holding property in your Sipp?

Sipps can hold various types of commercial property

There are strict rules on what can be held and how

If these are breached the Sipp may incur a high tax charge

You can hold various types of commercial property in a Sipp such as offices, warehouses, industrial units, retail premises, surgeries, agricultural land, hotels and pubs. However, the Sipp should not trade via the property although could let it to a company which does trade. “So, for example, while a Sipp couldn’t operate a hotel it could own a hotel building and let it to a holiday company,” explains Richard Harwood, divisional director – financial planning at Brewin Dolphin.

There are also types of commercial property that you cannot hold in a Sipp without incurring a tax charge. These include holiday lets, residential properties which have no connection with adjacent or nearby business premises also owned by the Sipp, and time-shares.