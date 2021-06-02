Be wary of trading market reactions

Have the UK markets priced in a change in sentiment by the government when it comes to lockdown easing?

What can C4X placings and warrants teach us about changing market dynamics?

The UK government is considering a U-turn on the easing of restrictions on 21 June. The fact that the majority of adults have had their first vaccine and almost half of the total population has been fully vaccinated is beside the point for the markets – what matters is whether the news has been priced in.

Right now it is impossible to know as there are several factors at play. Firstly, what is currently expected? For example, if everyone is expecting the government to cancel the easing of restrictions, then if the restrictions aren’t eased it should (in theory) have little effect on the market. Secondly, it depends on the depth and severity of these restrictions. It seems unlikely that restaurants and bars will be forced to close again, but we’ve been here before last summer. Many market commentators (including myself) believed that the virus wasn’t as bad as thought, only for it to come back with a vengeance last winter. I have no problem admitting I’m wrong because when the facts change, I will likely change my mind.