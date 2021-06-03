Power up your portfolio with Electrocomponents

Electrocomponents is expanding beyond distribution into higher margin value-added services

The fragmented global market should throw up more opportunities for earnings boosting acquisitions

IC TIP: Buy at 1015p Tip style Growth Risk rating Medium Timescale Long Term Bull points Competes in fragmented markets Profit margins improving Fund manager pick Analyst upgrades Bear points Cyclical exposure Recent cost pressures

Founded in 1937 as a business selling spare parts for radios, Electrocomponents (ECM) has become one of the world’s leading distributors of industrial and electronic products. Working with more than 2,500 suppliers, the group stocks over 650,000 items, acting as a ‘one-stop shop’ for designers, builders and maintainers of industrial equipment and operations. Its 1.2m-plus customers come from a wide variety of sectors – running the gamut from healthcare to mining – and it provides them with everything from calibration instruments to personal protective equipment (PPE).