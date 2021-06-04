Exploiting earnings upgrade cycles

Heavy buildings materials group SigmaRoc could be joining four more of Simon Thompson's picks that are on the upgrade cycle

Strong demand is boosting business

Earlier this week, I highlighted no fewer than four companies on my active watchlist that are in strong earnings upgrade cycles (Targeting companies on the upgrade). In fact, such is the earnings momentum that I upgraded my target prices on three of them. It wouldn’t be a surprise if I am forced to do the same again with heavy building materials group SigmaRoc, a company that continues to trade ahead of internal budgets and market forecasts.

Built on solid foundations