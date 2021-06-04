'I want to retire early on £30k a year'

This investor may have to retire early for health reasons

She wants to be able to draw £20,000-£30,000 per year from her assets to supplement her partner's salary

To help build up enough assets she should pay enough into her pension to get the maximum contribution possible from her employer

Reader Portfolio Claire 42 Description Pensions, Isa invested in funds and shares, cash, residential property. Objectives Build up assets to help finance early retirement and generate an income of £20,000 to £30,000 per year, get best return possible on money for house deposit, buy new home, build savings for nieces. Portfolio type Investing for goals

Claire is age 42 and earns £75,000 per year. Her partner earns £40,900 per year and this will increase to £44,000 in January. Claire is selling their home, and this should result in proceeds of £170,000 which they plan to use as a deposit to buy a new home. They also have a rental property worth about £330,000 with a mortgage of £155,041.