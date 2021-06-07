On the upgrade

Earnings accretive complementary acquisition of BBI Healthcare.

Significant cost and revenue benefits expected.

Cross-selling opportunities across enlarged customer base.

New revolving credit facility to free up funds for more acquisitions.

Aim-traded Venture Life (VLG:92p), a developer, manufacturer and distributor of products for the self-care market, has announced the £36m acquisition of BBI Healthcare, a highly profitable global market leading women's health and diabetes/energy management company.

BBI’s key brands are Balance Activ, the leading UK brand for the treatment of bacterial vaginosis; Glucogel, the number one glucose gel prescribed in the UK for hypoglycemia; and Lift, a range of glucose gels, shots and chewable tablets. BBI owns all the IP associated with the brands which are sold or partnered across 27 countries. In addition, BBI has developed a new women’s health product and signed a distribution agreement with an [undisclosed] international partner for the new product to be launched under their own well-known brand in Europe, China and USA.