Autodesk builds on its competitive advantage

Software provider for architecture, engineering and construction

Transition to a SaaS model and a wider macro recovery look promising

Tip style Income Risk rating Low Timescale Long Term Bull points Transition to subscription model

Highly cash generative and attractive margins

Wider macro recovery supported by infrastructure spending plan in the US

Non-compliant users represent growth opportunity Bear points Macro downturn could lead to weakness in construction market, affecting key clients

Relationship with resellers could sour

When architects and engineers put their heads together to create buildings, they used to do so exclusively around huge blueprints and endless reams of paper. Now, they can also draw up 3D images of their visions digitally, creating the relevant paperwork in real-time. That is, if they are using Autodesk (US:ADSK) products.