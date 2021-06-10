Autodesk builds on its competitive advantage

- Software provider for architecture, engineering and construction
- Transition to a SaaS model and a wider macro recovery look promising
Tip style
Income
Risk rating
Low
Timescale
Long Term
Bull points
- Transition to subscription model
- Highly cash generative and attractive margins
- Wider macro recovery supported by infrastructure spending plan in the US
- Non-compliant users represent growth opportunity
Bear points
- Macro downturn could lead to weakness in construction market, affecting key clients
- Relationship with resellers could sour
When architects and engineers put their heads together to create buildings, they used to do so exclusively around huge blueprints and endless reams of paper. Now, they can also draw up 3D images of their visions digitally, creating the relevant paperwork in real-time. That is, if they are using Autodesk (US:ADSK) products.