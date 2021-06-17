Hill & Smith looks set to step up a gear

Benefit from efforts to revitalise US infrastructure

New chief executive to boost margins

IC TIP: Buy at 1,486p Tip style Growth Risk rating Medium Timescale Long Term Bull points Structural growth and rising infrastructure spending

Improving margins

Fund manager pick

Analyst upgrades Bear points Cyclical vulnerability

Exposure to raw material prices

Starting out life in 1824 as an ironworks in the West Midlands, Hill & Smith (HILS) has evolved to become a leading provider of road and safety products and galvanising services, operating from 76 sites across six countries. While it may not be a household name, its infrastructure solutions line our streets and highways. For example, in the UK, the group has captured a 65 per cent share of the temporary road safety barrier market. Its 400km of barriers amount to almost double that of its competitors put together.