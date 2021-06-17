Hill & Smith looks set to step up a gear

- Benefit from efforts to revitalise US infrastructure
- New chief executive to boost margins
IC TIP: Buy at 1,486p
Tip style
Growth
Risk rating
Medium
Timescale
Long Term
Bull points
- Structural growth and rising infrastructure spending
- Improving margins
- Fund manager pick
- Analyst upgrades
Bear points
- Cyclical vulnerability
- Exposure to raw material prices
Starting out life in 1824 as an ironworks in the West Midlands, Hill & Smith (HILS) has evolved to become a leading provider of road and safety products and galvanising services, operating from 76 sites across six countries. While it may not be a household name, its infrastructure solutions line our streets and highways. For example, in the UK, the group has captured a 65 per cent share of the temporary road safety barrier market. Its 400km of barriers amount to almost double that of its competitors put together.