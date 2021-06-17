/
Hill & Smith looks set to step up a gear

This fund manager favourite is well-positioned to capitalise on rising global infrastructure spending
June 17, 2021
  • Benefit from efforts to revitalise US infrastructure
  • New chief executive to boost margins
IC TIP: Buy at 1,486p
Tip style
Growth
Risk rating
Medium
Timescale
Long Term
Bull points
  • Structural growth and rising infrastructure spending
  • Improving margins
  • Fund manager pick
  • Analyst upgrades
Bear points
  • Cyclical vulnerability
  • Exposure to raw material prices

Starting out life in 1824 as an ironworks in the West Midlands, Hill & Smith (HILS) has evolved to become a leading provider of road and safety products and galvanising services, operating from 76 sites across six countries. While it may not be a household name, its infrastructure solutions line our streets and highways. For example, in the UK, the group has captured a 65 per cent share of the temporary road safety barrier market. Its 400km of barriers amount to almost double that of its competitors put together.

  • Independent full-length company analysis
  • Actionable investment ideas and recommendations
  • Expert investment tools and data
  • Stock screens from Algy Hall
