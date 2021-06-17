/
WH Smith’s rating is out of date

Despite hopes for lease negotiations and international travel, market optimism looks ahead of events
June 17, 2021

In our 2021 Ideas of the Year issue, we picked out a handful of stocks we labelled ‘Covid Survivors’. These were good companies that had been battered by rolling lockdowns and sector disruption. Many had been forced to take on additional financing, but were looking beyond the immediate pandemic disruption to a potential economic boom and a once-in-a-generation opportunity to take market share from enfeebled competitors.

Tip style
Income
Risk rating
Low
Timescale
Long Term
Bull points
  • Strong long-term management
  • Pent-up economic demand
Bear points
  • Fading high-street brand
  • Travel recovery could be choppy
  • Debt pile has grown
  • Expensive against historical metrics

