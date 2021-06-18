In what order should we draw from our assets in retirement?

These investors want to minimise income tax while maintaining a reasonable income in retirement
They could do this by drawing from more than one pot of income at a time
Their self managed investments are UK orientated so they should look to diversify these geographically
Pensions, Isa and investment account invested in funds and shares, employer share scheme, equity crowdfunding, cash, residential property.
Fully or partially retire in three years on £25,000 to £30,000 a year, minimise income tax, draw from assets in retirement tax efficiently.
Dewi is age 61 and retired from full-time work four years ago. However, for a few hours a week he helps his son run a property business and earns £5,000 to £6,000 a year, and plans to do this until he is 63. Dewi has also been receiving £2,400 a year from a former workplace defined benefit (DB) pension since May last year.