Marketing re-rating potential

Aim-traded Pelatro (PTRO:43p), a company that makes its money by providing 19 large telecoms operators with precision marketing software, has been awarded multiple contracts since I last highlighted the investment opportunity (‘Profit from big data analytics’, 19 April 2021). The company has also been increasing annual recurring revenue (ARR), thus de-risking the investment case and enabling investors to attribute a higher valuation to its growing income stream.

Pelatro uses 'big data' analytics (artificial intelligence, machine learning and other analytical techniques) to reveal patterns, trends, associations and behavioural traits of telecom subscribers. These insights enable mobile telecom operators to monetise their data, boost average revenue per user and their share of subscriber spend while also reducing churn rates.