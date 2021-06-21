/
small companies

Marketing re-rating potential

Our small-cap stockpicking expert highlights a precision marketing software company that has been winning a raft of new contracts and could be on the cusp of an earnings upgrade cycle
June 21, 2021
  • Framework agreement with large Asian telco worth US$0.5m in revenue in 2022.
  • Two new contracts for 2021 year worth US$0.5m.
  • Over 97 per cent of analysts’ 2021 revenue forecasts already covered by order book.
  • Placing and PrimaryBid Offer raises £3.35m.

Aim-traded Pelatro (PTRO:43p), a company that makes its money by providing 19 large telecoms operators with precision marketing software, has been awarded multiple contracts since I last highlighted the investment opportunity (‘Profit from big data analytics’, 19 April 2021). The company has also been increasing annual recurring revenue (ARR), thus de-risking the investment case and enabling investors to attribute a higher valuation to its growing income stream.

Pelatro uses 'big data' analytics (artificial intelligence, machine learning and other analytical techniques) to reveal patterns, trends, associations and behavioural traits of telecom subscribers. These insights enable mobile telecom operators to monetise their data, boost average revenue per user and their share of subscriber spend while also reducing churn rates.

