Alpha alert for investment gains

Resumption of residential development lending.

Cash accounts for more than half NAV.

Potential windfall from legacy asset in Delhi.

I first highlighted the merits of Alpha Real Trust (ARTL:167p), a company that invests in high-yielding property and asset-backed debt and equity investments, when the shares were anomalously priced 35 per cent below net asset value (NAV) of 123.5p ('High-yield property play', 10 February 2016). The fact that the company's NAV per share has since increased two-thirds to 207.7p and the board has paid out total dividends of 16.6p a share not only highlights the high returns Alpha’s shrewd management team have been making, but why the current 20 per cent share price discount to book value is unwarranted.

Sensibly, the directors took a cautious approach to new investments as the Covid-19 pandemic unfolded, having previously cut their exposure to development risk and started recycling capital into asset-backed lending for residential developments. This explains why Alpha’s portfolio of secured and mezzanine property loans that generate an annual weighted average income return of 8.6 and 14.6 per cent, respectively, declined by 17 per cent to £32.8m (54p a share) in the 12 months to 31 March 2021.