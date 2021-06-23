/
How to buy and sell property abroad post-Brexit

Brexit has complicated and increased the cost of buying property in Europe
June 23, 2021
  • Buying and selling property in EU countries involves a lot more bureaucracy and paperwork than before Brexit
  • It can be harder to get a mortgage for a property in an EU country
  • Buying a property in an EU country is more expensive than before Brexit

Britons have historically been keen buyers of property on the continent, but the impact of Brexit and Covid-19 has left prospective buyers and sellers wondering how or if the process has changed. Yet while there may be uncertainty about where British citizens stand when it comes to the overseas property market, it doesn’t seem to have put buyers off, given the lure of a second holiday home or retiring on sunnier shores in the wake of the pandemic.

“Covid lockdowns and the new post-Brexit world haven’t discouraged Brits from buying overseas,” says Miranda John, international director at mortgage broker SPF Private Clients. “We are now seeing pent-up demand which has been building since 2016.”

