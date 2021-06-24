Keep calm and carry on with RIT Capital Partners

Good long-term performance

Relatively wide discount to NAV

Share price can be volatile and fees of underlying holdings are high

An unusually wide discount on shares in RIT offer the opportunity to access investments that are usually the preserve of the elite on the cheap. Despite a slight setback in markets last week when the US central bank, the Federal Reserve, signalled it might not be as prepared to tolerate inflation as previously expected, markets have generally proved very strong this year. For example, over the year to 18 June the S&P 500 index went up 11.7 per cent and the FTSE 100 up 10.5 per cent. But there are now concerns that too much good news might already be priced in. Investment bank Credit Suisse’s investment committee has recently warned of “an elevated level of investor complacency” across asset markets, implying that there is “higher downside risk to the newsflow than usual”.

Against this backdrop, RIT Capital Partners (RCP), which was trading at a discount to its net assets of 8 per cent on 18 June, looks like an attractive core holding for long-term investors. This investment trust aims to “deliver long-term capital growth, while preserving shareholders’ capital.” It looks to do this by investing in a range of assets and going short (taking bets on assets' prices falling) in private and public markets. And it invests in other funds that private investors could not invest in directly themselves.