How should I invest for growth over 30 years?

This investor wants to minimise income tax and build up enough assets to retire in his early sixties
His very long term investment horizon means he needs to monitor and manage changes in equity markets
He should consider adding more exposure to overseas equities
Reader Portfolio
Adam 31
Description
Pensions, Isa and trading account invested in direct equity holdings and funds, workplace SAYE scheme, cash, residential property.
Objectives
Minimise income tax, retire in early 60s or sooner on £28,000 per year, pay off mortgage in next 25 years, invest more of cash holdings.
Portfolio type
Investing for goals
Adam is age 31 and earns £48,000 per year. His and his partner’s home is worth about £340,000 and has a mortgage of £270,000. He also owes student debt of £23,000.