Bargain shares: engineered for bumper gains

Six-year nuclear waste recycling contract at Sellafield. Profit growth expected despite £30.6m sale of Peter Brotherhood.

Shares in engineering group Avingtrans (AVG: 400p) have rallied 27 per cent to my 400p target price (‘Engineered for profitable gains’, 26 March 2021) and the holding is showing a 100 per cent gain in my 2017 Bargain Shares portfolio. The re-rating is warranted.

The group’s subsidiary Stainless Metalcraft has recently entered the second phase of the contract to provide high integrity stainless steel storage boxes for Sellafield. The three-metre cubed (3M3) box contract is worth up to £70m and represents a £20m uplift to the original contract awarded in 2015. The boxes will be used to store intermediate level waste retrieved from silos at legacy locations in Cumbria. Metalcraft will produce around 1,000 boxes over phase two of the programme, which is expected to take six years, with revenue being recognised evenly across the period.