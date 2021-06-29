/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
small companies

Bargain Shares: a trio of earnings upgrades

Our small-cap stock picking expert highlights another three companies on his watchlist that have upgraded profit guidance
Bargain Shares: a trio of earnings upgrades
June 29, 2021
  • Launch of Currency Impact/ESG fund in collaboration with UBS.
  • Analyst upgrade earnings and dividends sharply.
  • Potential for more upgrades as fund establishes itself post launch.

Currency manager Record (REC: 102p) has launched its market-first Dublin-based Currency Impact/ESG fund in collaboration with UBS Global Wealth Management. The fund size at launch is around US$750m, or almost four times house broker Panmure Gordon’s previous estimate.

The new UCITS ICAV fund aims to improve the flow of development finance to emerging markets and to enhance financing projects in illiquid markets. The strategy targets positive sustainability outcomes using trading in liquid emerging market currencies designed to help stabilise exchange rates and to absorb currency risk.

To continue reading...
Join our Community of Smart Investors
  • Independent full-length company analysis
  • Actionable investment ideas and recommendations
  • Expert investment tools and data
  • Stock screens from Algy Hall
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data