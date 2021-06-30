Bargain shares: record results and bumper upgrades

Interim pre-tax profits rise 23 per cent to a record £5.5m on 9 per cent higher revenue of £250m.

Analysts upgrade both 2021 and 2022 pre-tax profit estimates by 15 per cent.

Interim dividend hiked 9 per cent.

Robust trading outlook.

Record first half performance from specialist agricultural products supplier Wynnstay Group (WYN:490p) were underpinned by three factors: strong recovery in farmer confidence, driven by higher farmgate prices – two-thirds of the £20m revenue rise reflected commodity price inflation; clarity provided by the EU settlement and the landmark Agriculture Act; and the benefits of having a broad spread of activities, supplying both livestock and arable farmers.” Wynnstay’s chief executive Gareth Davies has every reason to “view the future with confidence.”

Not only has the board been increasing exposure to activities where demand is more stable year-on-year, but farmer sentiment in the sector has improved no-end post-Brexit. Furthermore, although Wynnstay’s agriculture division delivered 21 per cent higher pre-tax profit of £2.2m on revenue of £180m, as expected last year’s exceptionally poor planting season and poor harvest impacted grain trading and seed sales across the UK. However, the 2021 harvest is expected to revert to more normal yield and tonnage. The board have also recently appointed a commercial sales and marketing director, so completing the new management structure put in place at the end of the last financial year, following a major reorganisation of reporting lines and roles.