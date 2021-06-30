Opportunity to play the rebound in the hospitality sector

The postponement of 'freedom day' poses challenge to pub and bar operators

But well-funded players could mop up struggling rivals

Acquisitive small cap consolidator could offer potential

I wrote a few weeks ago (‘Be wary of trading market reactions’, 2 June 2021) that we should be wary of a potential U-turn on the easing of the pandemic restrictions. That has now come to pass, and restrictions will continue well into the summer until 19 July.

It doesn’t affect me too much as I’m now free to go out to lunch, many management calls are done via Zoom (a trend I hope will continue) and, as I’m getting on a bit, my days of clubbing are long gone.