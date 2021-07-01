/
Treatt is a natural choice

This fund manager favourite is capitalising on the shift towards healthier food and beverages
July 1, 2021
  • Margins expanding
  • Investment in new facilities
IC TIP: Buy at 1,180p
Tip style
Growth
Risk rating
Medium
Timescale
Long Term
Bull points

Structural shift towards healthier food and drinks

Improving margins

Manufacturing capacity expansion

Fund manager pick

Analyst upgrades

Bear points

Valuation

Exposure to raw material prices

Founded in 1886 by essential oil merchant Richard Treatt, Treatt (TET) specialises in natural extracts and ingredients for the beverage, flavour and fragrance industries. Its products are found in everything from speciality teas and cold brew coffee, to alcoholic drinks and meat alternatives. The group is tapping into a global flavour and fragrance market that is estimated to be worth £27bn and is projected to grow by 5 per cent each year.

To continue reading...
