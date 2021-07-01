Treatt is a natural choice

Margins expanding

Investment in new facilities

IC TIP: Buy at 1,180p Tip style Growth Risk rating Medium Timescale Long Term Bull points Structural shift towards healthier food and drinks Improving margins Manufacturing capacity expansion Fund manager pick Analyst upgrades Bear points Valuation Exposure to raw material prices

Founded in 1886 by essential oil merchant Richard Treatt, Treatt (TET) specialises in natural extracts and ingredients for the beverage, flavour and fragrance industries. Its products are found in everything from speciality teas and cold brew coffee, to alcoholic drinks and meat alternatives. The group is tapping into a global flavour and fragrance market that is estimated to be worth £27bn and is projected to grow by 5 per cent each year.